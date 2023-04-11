Residents federation calls for protests against delay in building service lanes

April 11, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Road, a joint action committee of residents’ welfare associations, has announced a series of agitations to press for its demand to expedite the land acquisition for building service lanes along the stretch of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

In a statement, S.Sakthivel, Chief Organiser of the federation, said that the land acquisition process has been put in the back burner over the past 22 months.

The federation, at a meeting held on Sunday, resolved to stage a human chain in Tiruverumbur and follow it up with a road roko. The federation members also resolved to observe a fast and invite all political parties to participate in the protest. This apart, a two-wheeler rally has been planned.

Whenever Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visits Tiruchi, members of the residents associations would gather in strength and present petitions to him demanding the building of the service lane.

Similar, residents would visit the offices of the Tiruverumbur MLA and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi Member of Parliament, Su. Thirunavukkarasar, to present petitions on the same.

The federation had been demanding that the land acquisition process be expedited taking into account the loss of lives and injuries caused to road users due to absence of service lanes. At Sunday’s meeting it decided to network families of victims, who had died or suffered injuries in road accidents on the Thanjavur Highway since 2010, and file a petition before the High Court seeking compensation for them. It also resolved to move the court against the collection of toll at Thuvakudi in the absence of service lanes.

The meeting condemned the alleged attempts by “selfish” traders to stall the construction of service lanes and called for a boycott of their shops by the residents.