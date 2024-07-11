Residents fall ill after sewage gets mixed with drinking water in Srirangam

Incidence of diarrhoea have been reported in Melur area in Srirangam due to drinking water contamination.

The affected persons were treated as outpatients at nearby clinics, and a special medical camp was conducted in the area to check and monitor the condition of the residents. Water samples were collected and tested to identify the reason.

“Around 10 cases were reported in Melur, and the patients were found to have taken the contaminated water. Medication and Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) were provided to the patients to control diarrhoea,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

The outbreak of diarrhoea was reportedly due to sewage water contaminating the drinking water, and a minor leakage of the sewer line was found on Teppakulam Street in Melur on Ward 1. A team of Corporation workers was engaged to fix the leakage.

“The situation is under control, and the leakage has been plugged. Necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents,” Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan told The Hindu.

