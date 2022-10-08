Residents demand temporary repair of roads ahead monsoon

With many of the roads being badly damaged due to the ongoing underground drainage system and drinking water supply works in Tiruchi, residents hope for temporary repair on roads ahead of monsoon.

The underground sewer works in the city are being carried out in three phases. However, roads that were dug up for laying sewer lines have not been repaired fully yet.

The slow pace of work on roads dug up has caused deep resentment among the residents. “Following the intermittent showers, roads are full of potholes and have become slushy. We are having a tough time navigating the roads, and even walking along the roads has become challenging,” said R. Thiyagarajan a motorist.

According to the residents, The majority of the roads have been dug up, and have turned from bad to worse. “Major civic issues are plaguing our city and unless the civic body expedites work to repair the damaged roads, the situation is not going improve,” said B. Prabhu a resident of Vayalur Road.

“Temporary repairs are carried out by the civic body every year, but a single spell of rain is enough to undo the effect of the repairs,” he added.

Residents say that the civic body should erect barricades around the UGD construction sites, remove massive precast manholes and pipelines from the roadside, and finish the incomplete works at the earliest.

Civic officials claim that work on relaying roads is underway. “Compared to previous years, all works related to road repair were initiated in advance this year. We have taken up work on a war footing and intend to complete it by the end of this month,” said Mayor M. Anbazhagan.

According to the officials, a long-term solution will be implemented soon after the end of the monsoon season. Directions have been given to workers to carry out patch works on damaged roads as a temporary measure, and work to fill potholes with wet mix macadam is in progress, they said.