Residents demand revival of ‘Tiruchi Plogging’

January 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

When “Tiruchi Plogging”, a combination of physical fitness exercise and picking up litter while going for morning or evening walks, was launched by the Tiruchi City Corporation with much fanfare in April 2018, it was touted that the campaign would make a mark in keeping the city clean and neat.

The events that unfolded after the launch of the campaign suggested that it would be a permanent affair. A number of volunteers came forward to take part in the initiative and registered their names.

Several groups consisting of officials and regular walkers were formed. They were given gloves and bags to collect litters. The groups, while they went for walking or jogging in their areas, collected waste such as bags, paper, tea cups and other items strewn on the streets.

While weekends and holidays marked the participation of large number of volunteers, there were groups that took up the initiative regularly while they went for morning walking or jogging. The collected waste were either dumped in bins or handed over to the sanitary workers.

The campaign became an instant hit as the involved citizens saw as an opportunity to contribute to the clean and neat Tiruchi. Special drives were organised. But, the campaign lost its sheen shortly after the transfer of the then Corporation Commissioner Ravichandran. Since no officials of the Corporation were keen to continue the Tiruchi Plogging concept, the volunteers also lost interest gradually.

More than four years have gone by since the launch of the concept. The citizens, who were part of the Tiruchi Plogging concept, have now demanded its revival. They hope that R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner, who has played a key role in the implementation of public notice boards and beautification of Tiruchi, will take steps to revive Tiruchi Plogging.

“The Tiruchi Plogging initiative not only helped the civic body to involve the public in collecting wastes on pavements and important streets but also spreading awareness on cleanliness. We are for reviving the concept with public participation,” says Manoj Dharmar, an avid volunteer of Tiruchi Plogging.

“The walkers and jogger clubs in different parts of the city can be identified. Their involvement will have a tangible impact in keeping their areas clean and neat,” says M.A. Aleem, a city based neurologist, who takes part in various civic activities.