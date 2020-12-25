Residents demand repairs to damaged roads

They have decided to lay siege to Corporation office on Monday

TIRUCHI

With many of the interior roads in the residential colonies off the Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway being badly damaged due to the on going phase-II of the underground drainage scheme works in the city, members of the Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Association have decided to lay siege to the Corporation office on Monday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the federation held recently to discuss the situation.

The phase-II of the underground sewer works in the city have been progressing since 2018 in places residential areas in places such as Tiruverumbur, Ellakudi, Kattur, Ariyamangalam, Golden Rock, Kalkandarkottai and other places spread over 19 wards in the city. “However, interior roads which were dug up for laying sewer lines have not been properly covered or repaired. The roads are full of potholes and have been rendered slushy following the monsoon rains. Residents were facing tremendous hardship in negotiating the roads by vehicles. Even walking along the roads have become difficult,” S.Sakthivel, S.Subramanian and P.Lenin, organisers of the federation, said in a joint statement.

Since there have been no maintenance of the roads over the past five years, they have been reduced to a pathetic condition. Some of the black-topped roads have now become muddy and residents are suffering heavily over the past two years, they said.

Unless the government sanctioned special funds to repair and black-top the damaged roads, the situation is not going improve, they contended.

The federation also condemned the delay in completing the new drinking water supply scheme meant for wards 61-65. Most of the households in the wards are not getting water supply even though they were paying water charges under the revised rates. Although the work on new water scheme began in 2016, it is yet to be completed, they pointed out.

“We want to draw the attention of the government to major civic issues plaguing our localities and hence have decided to launch the stir on Monday,” they said.