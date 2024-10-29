Residents demand bus shelters in Karaikal near Neravy

The need for bus shelters on the Karaikal-Nagapattinam National Highway near the Neravy Street 1 and 2 has been highlighted by local residents and commuters. The area, frequented by over 500 passengers daily, including students attending a prominent private school nearby, lacks adequate bus shelters to protect commuters from rain and sun.

T. Mohamed Ashik, District Secretary of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi in Karaikal, emphasised the importance of installing bus shelters to ensure a safe waiting area for commuters, especially for women, children, and elderly passengers. “Safe shelters would protect the public from rain and sun,” he said.

Mr. Ashik said the police had deployed traffic personnel in the area because of high traffic density. The bus shelters, he said, would not only offer shade but enhance safety for regular commuters on the route.

