ADVERTISEMENT

Residents demand bus shelters in Karaikal near Neravy

Published - October 29, 2024 08:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The area, frequented by over 500 passengers daily, including students attending a prominent private school nearby, lacks adequate bus shelters to protect commuters from rain and sun.

The Hindu Bureau

In the absence of a bus shelter, people waiting on the Karaikal-Nagapattinam National Highway near the Neravy commune are exposed to rain and have to put up with the heat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The need for bus shelters on the Karaikal-Nagapattinam National Highway near the Neravy Street 1 and 2 has been highlighted by local residents and commuters. The area, frequented by over 500 passengers daily, including students attending a prominent private school nearby, lacks adequate bus shelters to protect commuters from rain and sun.

T. Mohamed Ashik, District Secretary of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi in Karaikal, emphasised the importance of installing bus shelters to ensure a safe waiting area for commuters, especially for women, children, and elderly passengers. “Safe shelters would protect the public from rain and sun,” he said.

Mr. Ashik said the police had deployed traffic personnel in the area because of high traffic density. The bus shelters, he said, would not only offer shade but enhance safety for regular commuters on the route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US