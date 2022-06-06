Residents complain of stench from Uyyakondan river

Residents living along the Uyyakondan river bank at Alwarthoppu and other places complain of stink emanating from the river in the absence of water flow.

Stinking garbage deposits and stagnating sewage water from a cluster of surrounding residential colonies, hospitals and commercial establishments, contribute to the pollution of the river.

The Uyyakondan canal runs for a distance of about 71 km from Pettavaithalai to Vazhavanthankottai and feeds over 36 tanks. The city stretch of the canal, which is about 10 km, has been subject to heavy pollution due to several open drains and sewage from houses being let directly into it.

Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the river have become a major cause of pollution. “Untreated sewage water from colonies and hospitals run straight into the river and the stretch has now turned into foul-smelling water stagnating end, polluting the groundwater,” said Loganathan, a resident.

Residents say that the mosquito menace was severe at night and during the monsoon and that the area had become a hotspot for mosquito-borne diseases. “The stench persists as the sewage remains stagnant. The river has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said R. Abul Khan a resident.

Despite the fact that voluntary organisations initiated a campaign to clean up the urban stretch of the river and raise awareness against letting sewage into the canal, no permanent remedy was found.

According to civic activists, garbage is dumped into the canal in various parts and sewage water is released untreated. “Despite our efforts to promote awareness about the importance of keeping the water body clean, people pay no heed. Both the Corporation and the public should work together to prevent pollution of the water body,” said, Manoj Dharmar of Citizens of Uyyakondan, an action group focused on river conservation.

Some of the residents pointed out that open defecation is another issue along the riverbank, and that a toilet should be constructed to ensure public and personal hygiene.