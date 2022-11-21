Residents complain of sewage spillage into drinking water pipelines

November 21, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of some of the localities in Cantonment area complained on Monday that sewage water had got mixed up in the drinking water pipelines.

Residents in the area who depend mainly on the drinking water supplied by the civic body were in for a shock when stench emanated from the drinking water pipelines. Agitated residents claimed that sewage water had entered into the supply lines.

The stench and the brackishness had triggered the fear of sewage water mix-up. “The quality of water supplied has worsened since Sunday evening and people have used the water for cooking and other purposes unknowingly. So far, however, there are no complaints of people falling sick,” said a resident of State Bank Officers Colony.

The residents said they were particularly worried about the children’s health due to this and demanded that the civic body respond with seriousness. “After learning about the water contamination, we have cautioned as many residents as possible. Water tanks are emptied and cleaned up,” he added.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official claimed that no such issue had been reported so far and promised prompt remedial action if there was any complaint from any quarter.