Residents complain of poor quality of drinking water in parts of Tiruchi

There have been complaints of poor quality of water supplied over the past week in Palakkarai, Eda Street, Sub Jail Road, Tharanallur, Thillai Nagar, and Anbu Nagar in Tiruchi.

Published - August 24, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Sewage water gets mixed with drinking water when pipes get damaged during the execution of roadwork.

Sewage water gets mixed with drinking water when pipes get damaged during the execution of roadwork. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Residents from various parts of the city have raised concerns over receiving poor quality drinking water for the past week in their locality.

A section of residents complained that the quality of water had gone down considerably over the past week in Palakkarai, Eda Street, areas near Sub Jail Road, Tharanallur, Thillai Nagar, and interior streets of Anbu Nagar in Tiruchi.

“The taste and quality of drinking water supplied has changed, and there is a slight discolouration as well. Such cases are on the rise, and steps should be taken to improve the quality of the drinking water,” said X. Lourdu, a resident of Eda Street.

Many areas in the city had been facing similar complaints as the drinking water and sewer pipes connected to the houses were damaged during the execution of roadwork, resulting in water contamination.

Following complaints from the residents about the poor quality of drinking water, the Corporation has directed officials to inspect the water supply network in areas where the UGD work is being carried out. The team of officials, including health officials, was asked to inspect the water supply network, collect water samples, chlorinate the water, and monitor the chlorine level regularly. The team also inspects the sewer pipelines.

It is said that the quality of water might have deteriorated because of the sporadic rainfall in the city. Fever and diarrhoea cases often surface in congested residential colonies in the city. Special health camps are being conducted at 18 urban primary health centres every day, morning and evening. People were screened for fever, cough, and cold, and medicines were provided accordingly.

‘Immediate response’

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that complaints from residents had been attended to immediately.

“Issues relating to pipeline damage and water contamination are being fixed. Officials have been testing the quality of water regularly, and sustained efforts are on to improve the quality of water,” he added.

