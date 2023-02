February 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirteen residents of Thiru Nagar in Navalur Kuttapattu on the city’s outskirts complained of mild suffocation on Friday apparently due to emission of dust and smoke allegedly from a private readymix plant functioning there. The incident occurred in the evening. They were all taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. Later, they all returned home, said police.