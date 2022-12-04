Residents can soon monitor garbage vehicles in Tiruchi

December 04, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation plans to equip its garbage collection vehicles with GPS tracker devices, enabling residents to track their movement in their areas.

According to sources, residents will soon be able to get more information, including the location of the vehicle. “This will help them know when the garbage collection vehicle will come to their area,” a senior Corporation official said.

Around 60 vehicles are engaged in door-to-door waste collection from houses and commercial establishments in each zone. “Preliminary measures to attach the tracking devices in all the 300 garbage collection vehicles are under process, and the system will be implemented by March,” he added.

The move will streamline the waste collection process and prevent residents from blaming the non-arrival of trucks as the reason for dumping the waste on roads and vacant spaces.

The GPS device will provide information such as location of the vehicle, the route the driver takes, and the speed of the vehicle, and the integrated command control centre (ICCC) will track its operations.

Every truck will be provided with a specific number of streets and houses to cover, and the route chart will have tentative timings for covering the streets before returning to the micro-compost yards. The operators of the ICCC will keep track of any deviations from the stipulated route.

The devices will help in the constant monitoring of garbage transfer and help identify route deviations. “Sometimes, the garbage collection vehicles may miss a street, and we wouldn’t be aware of it until the residents filed a complaint. But once we install GPS trackers in all the vehicles, we can easily cross-check whether they have visited the respective areas,” a sanitary official said.

Residents complain that the vehicles do not maintain a regular schedule, and their arrival goes unnoticed despite the fact that each garbage collection vehicle has a designated route map and time-chart to collect waste.

“Most of the waste collection vehicles are not maintaining a fixed time and this often forces a section of residents to dispose of waste in vacant plots. When given the option to track the time or movement of the vehicles, we would be able to make arrangements to hand over the waste to the conservancy workers,” said Maria Roshni, a resident of K.K Nagar.