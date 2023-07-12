Residents call for removal of fine sand from interior roads

July 12, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Accumulation of sand and fine dust along the interior roads in the city continues to cause inconvenience to motorists, despite Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts to curb the menace.

Although the civic body’s measures to improve cleanliness and air quality in the city have borne fruit to some extent, the accumulation of fine sand on the roadsides, especially on interior roads, remains a concern.

The cleanliness drive to remove dust and silt accumulated on roads in all five zones of the city was launched last month, and over 5,000 tonne of dust are being collected per day in all five zones.

“Most of the silt has been accumulated along with the centre medians and is being cleared manually by teams of 10 workers per ward. Machinery is also used to collect the sand,” said a senior Corporation official.

To support the workers, the civic body also procured automated road sweepers, mini-road cleaners and trucks with water sprinklers to undertake the drive. The initiative is also aimed to improve Tiruchi’s Swachch Bharat ranking while reducing air pollution.

Officials claimed that the civic body manages sanitation work in a road network stretching to about 1,600 km in all 65 wards of the city, and each day around 5 km to 10 km is covered in each zone for intensive cleaning.

“The dust and pulverised debris would be reused for the Corporation’s building project. We have planned to continue the drive periodically,” he added.

However, a section of city residents raised concerns over the neglect of removing dust in residential areas. The recent showers have kicked up dust on the roads much to the annoyance of road users and residents.

“Though the civic body employs workers and machines to remove sand, more often it is an unfinished work, which leaves small mounds of sand on many arterial roads. We notice sand accumulation on many interior roads in the city. It has become acute after the rainy season,” said R. Venkatraman, a resident of Thillai Nagar.