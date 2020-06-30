Residents associations slam Tangedco’s billing procedure

TIRUCHI

30 June 2020 22:52 IST

‘It has pushed consumers into extreme difficulty by raising bill at one go for four months’

The Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations has described the billing procedure of Tangedco during lockdown period as “unacceptable”.

Tangedco has pushed consumers into extreme difficulty by raising bill at one go for four months, leading to manifold increase in payable amounts due to the slab system, federation coordinator K. Sakthivel said.

After permitting consumers to pay the amount levied in the previous billing cycle (February-March) for April-May, Tangedco has stated that the total number of units consumed over the four months will be divided by two, and that the slab rates will be applied for the number of units consumed during each cycle. The amount already paid during the lockdown will then be adjusted in the final amount due.

The association has criticised the method, saying there is basic flaw in correlating power consumption between February-March and April-May cycles since consumption will be naturally high during summer months.

Slab system

By applying the slab system, the charges have been increased for each of the two cycles, Mr. Sakthivel pointed out.

There is no reason why the method that Tangedco follows while reporting ‘door-lock’ cannot be applied in the present situation, the federation’s petitions to the Chief Minister and the Tiruchi district administration says.

Consumers cannot be faulted for the failure of Tangedco to take accurate readings, he contended.

While Tangedco has made the right observation that power consumption has increased in households during the lockdown period, the onus is on the State government to prevail upon the power utility to tweak its mode of billing pattern in the interests of the consumers who have suffered substantial income loss during the lockdown, Winston, a trader of Kattur, said.

A Tangedco official, on condition of anonymity, says power supply has not been stopped for any consumer so far on account of default in bill payment.