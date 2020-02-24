Residents allege ‘stepmotherly’ treatment

Residents of localities in K. K. Nagar area complain that despite paying taxes for years, the roads remain in a sorry state. Alleging apathy by the civic body they say that though they have submitted several petitions to the authorities, the issue has remain unaddressed for long.

A common grouse of the residents is that arterial roads in select wards are being given undue preference in the allocation of funds for road improvement. “K. K. Nagar is as posh as Thillai Nagar. It has impressive buildings and posh residences. However, the roads are in a terrible state”, M. Balan, a resident of Thendral Nagar lamented.

Several of the roads in the area are in deplorable condition with pits, potholes and craters.

“The situation only worsens during rainy months. The residents suffer when it rains as one cannot judge the depth of the potholes. Several two-wheeler riders fall, sometimes with children. It has become a common practice for the authorities to take notice only when some major accident occurs”, Mr. Balan said.

Another resident of Anbil Nagar, said that the civic body, which was focussed on re-laying roads in the Cantonment area ought to accord as much importance to roads in the other wards. “Residents in that area enjoy the facilities while we are neglected”, he said. “We approached the Tiruchi Corporation several times but they are unresponsive”, he added.

The ‘stepmotherly treatment’ by the civic body is not new to the residents, said S. Ranjith, a student residing in the area.

“All facilities reach the area last. We got a bus stand only recently. The K. K. Nagar main road is being widened but the streets, where several schools and colleges function, are full of potholes,” he said.

Officials of the civic body said that they have begun work on laying roads across the city.

“The work is being done in a phased manner. Roads in K. K. Nagar will also be laid soon,” an official said.