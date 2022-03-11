Residents against limited use subway in place of level crossing gate

‘It will hinder movement of harvesting machines and tractor-trailers’

Residents of Peravurani oppose the conversion of the level crossing near Government Boys Higher Secondary School as a limited use subway citing the difficulties people face with similar structures in the area.

In a petition submitted to the Southern Railway authorities of Tiruchi division, they claimed that the level crossing gates at Neelakandapuram in Peravurani, Mavdukuruchi Kizhakadu and Sornakadu have been replaced with subways as part of the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section broad gauge conversion project.

Now farmers are unable to move harvesting machines, tractor-trailers and other heavy vehicles from one side of the track to the other side in view of the limited use subway alignment and height. Further stagnation of water during monsoon causes hardships to other users, they say.

Such being the situation, the move to replace the LC gate near the school in Ward 4 of Peravurani town panchayat irks the public. Claiming that the subway would not only create problems for school students during rainy days, they point out that it would also hinder easy access to the 400-year-old Aaththalur Veeramakaliyamman Temple.

Hence, the proposal must be dropped and the existing LC gate be retained, the residents say.