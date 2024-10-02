Residential government model school in Thuvakudi begins to take shape

Construction of the residential government model school at Thuvakudi is expected to be completed on schedule, and the campus will be ready to receive students by the new academic year in 2025, according to official sources.

The foundation stone for the new school was laid on the campus of the Thuvakudi Polytechnic College earlier this year by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and will admit 400 girls and 400 boys in separate wings within the institution complex.

A senior Public Works Department official told The Hindu that the project, with a reported estimated budget of over ₹50 crore, envisages two five-storey hostels and one three-storey academic wing with classrooms, laboratory, library and a multi-purpose hall.

“The school building will measure 52,700 sq.ft., while the hostels would each be 73,000 sq.ft. Since this is going to be a completely residential facility, it will include a kitchen and pantry to cater to the students,” the official said.

He added that the civil works were on track, and if all goes according to plan, the institution would begin admitting students by April 2025.

The model school is based temporarily out of the campus of a private college in Thuvakudi.