GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residential government model school in Thuvakudi begins to take shape

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new government model school under construction at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi.

The new government model school under construction at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Construction of the residential government model school at Thuvakudi is expected to be completed on schedule, and the campus will be ready to receive students by the new academic year in 2025, according to official sources.

The foundation stone for the new school was laid on the campus of the Thuvakudi Polytechnic College earlier this year by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and will admit 400 girls and 400 boys in separate wings within the institution complex.

A senior Public Works Department official told The Hindu that the project, with a reported estimated budget of over ₹50 crore, envisages two five-storey hostels and one three-storey academic wing with classrooms, laboratory, library and a multi-purpose hall.

“The school building will measure 52,700 sq.ft., while the hostels would each be 73,000 sq.ft. Since this is going to be a completely residential facility, it will include a kitchen and pantry to cater to the students,” the official said.

He added that the civil works were on track, and if all goes according to plan, the institution would begin admitting students by April 2025.

The model school is based temporarily out of the campus of a private college in Thuvakudi.

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.