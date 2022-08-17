Residential colony inundated

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 17, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A few houses and residential plots in Varma Nagar near Iniyanur were inundated after overflows from a supply channel of the Pirattiyur tank caused a breach on the bund of Ariyar near here on Wednesday.

The Pirattiyur tank has been getting a steady flow of water since the opening of the Kattalai High Level Canal (KHLC) from July 17.

On information, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Executive Engineer, WRD, Nithiyanandam and senior officials rushed to the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar said that he had given instructions to the WRD officials to plug the breach as early as possible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app