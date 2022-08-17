Residential colony inundated

ADVERTISEMENT

A few houses and residential plots in Varma Nagar near Iniyanur were inundated after overflows from a supply channel of the Pirattiyur tank caused a breach on the bund of Ariyar near here on Wednesday.

The Pirattiyur tank has been getting a steady flow of water since the opening of the Kattalai High Level Canal (KHLC) from July 17.

On information, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Executive Engineer, WRD, Nithiyanandam and senior officials rushed to the spot.



Mr. Kumar said that he had given instructions to the WRD officials to plug the breach as early as possible.