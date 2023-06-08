Resident seek measures to decongest Rajaram Salai

June 08, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of KK Nagar have urged the Tiruchi Corporation to take measures to decongest and widen the Rajaram Salai in the city.

Some of the major roads in KK Nagar, despite witnessing large-scale urbanisation in recent years, remain narrow to handle vehicular movement during rush hour.

As the Rajaram Salai is between Tiruchi International Airport’s new terminal and the upcoming integrated bus terminus at Panjapur, the road users will suffer if the redevelopment plan is delayed, residents say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents are heavily dependent on Rajaram Salai, which passes through the KK Nagar bus stand. Apart from connecting schools and colleges, the road is vital for reaching the semi-ring road that links Tiruchi-Pudukottai and Tiruchi-Madurai national highways.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and private buses connecting core city areas with suburban parts ply on the road. So, the lack of width poses a safety risk to road users, especially motorists, on an everyday basis.

“As there are many commercial establishments such as eateries, supermarkets, and tailoring shops, the road witnesses heavy traffic during night and weekends,” said Karthika, a resident of Rajaram Salai.

Despite having adequate space for four lanes without making any land acquisition, the road remains narrow. The Rajaram Salai is around one kilometre and 30 feet wide. “Since the road is narrow and allows two-way traffic, navigating the road becomes a nightmare. Encroachments by street vendors, especially during evening hours, also add to the woes,” said R. Surendran, a resident of KK Nagar.

The Corporation should also consider providing a centre median after widening the road to prevent wrong-side driving, the residents added.

According to the officials, the civic body is considering a plan to widen the stretch by ensuring an end-to-end road relaying process. “Once the ongoing underground drainage work is completed, funds will be sought to develop the road,” said a senior official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.