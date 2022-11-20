Residences of persons with suspected IS links searched in Tiruchi

November 20, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - TIRUCHI

A team of police personnel, led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Bharathidasan, conducted searches at the residences of two persons at Inam Kulathur on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Saturday.

Police sources said the searches were conducted at the residences of two persons and at an internet browsing centre run by one of them. The searches went on for over five hours at the three places. The police said the searches were a part of the operation against persons with suspected links to the Islamic State (IS).