Resettlement plan for families to be displaced by land acquisition for river linking project to be sent to government

May 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The final draft rehabilitation and resettlement plan for families who would be displaced due to the land acquisition for the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar intra-state river linking project in Pudukottai district was taken up for discussion at the district level Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee meeting held here on Friday.

The report would be submitted for approval Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Resettlement/Land Administration.

Speaking at the meeting, Collector Kavitha Ramu, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that Water Resources Department had already taken up the first phase of the works in the district at Kunnathur in Viralimalai taluk.

About 449 hectares of patta lands in 21 villages in Viralimalai, Kulathur and Pudukottai taluks are to be acquired for the project in the district. This apart, about 143 hectares of poromboke land is to be alienated.

The land acquisition was being carried out under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and through negotiations. So far about 76 hectares of land worth nearly ₹ 60 crore had been acquired through private negotiations in the district.

A draft plan was drawn up for the rehabilitation and resettlement of infrastructure and families who would be displaced in Kunnathur Kalimangalam in Viralimalai taluk, Nathampannai, Sembattur and Kavinadu West villages in Pudukottai district. The report has been finalised after public hearings. The final draft plan is to be forwarded to the government for approval, according to an official press release.

