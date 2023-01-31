Reservoir proposed at Pachamalai Hills

January 31, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration has sent a proposal to the State government for constructing a reservoir on Pachamalai hills, a low mountain range of Eastern Ghats.

Citing the findings of a survey jointly carried out by a Dubai-based consultant and the Water Resources Department (WRD), Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that construction of a reservoir was certainly possible on Pachamalai hills. The comprehensive survey covered various aspects including the geography of the location, land pattern and the nature of terrain, its stability, water holding capacity, water spread areas, sources of the reservoir, climatic conditions, rainfall pattern and others.

A team of personnel had stayed on Pachamalai for several days and visited Thenpuranadu, Vannadu, and Aththinadu and their adjoining hamlets to study the topography and listed out various water streams and dug wells.

The consultant had drawn a blueprint for constructing a reservoir on about 63 acres of land tract. Water flowing in water bodies such as Koraiyar, Mangalam falls, Mayil Uthu Kallar river and others could be channelised towards the proposed reservoir, said Mr. Kumar and added that water had been flowing down from the Panchamalai hills in the absence of an established structure to store it. The residents, mostly tribes of Panchamalai, depended on dug wells for meeting out their drinking water needs. Similarly, they would invariably depended on seasonal rainfall for the cultivation.

The proposed reservoir would serve for both irrigation and drinking water needs of the tribes. Moreover, the area of cultivation would also increase substantially. The findings of the consultant had been submitted along with the proposal to the government.