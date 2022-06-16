Resentment brews over slow pace of road-widening between Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur

The slow progress of the road-widening work between Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam has apparently caused resentment among trade and industrial community.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had given an assurance earlier this year that the works on strengthening of the entire Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of the National Highway 67 would be completed by May 2023.

"We earnestly hope the NHAI will keep its word. There has been noticeable development in the progress of works between Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. The cause for concern is the rather slow pace of works between Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam," V. Ramachandiran, president of Nagapattinam Small and Tiny Industries Association, said.

Though land was acquired for laying a four-lane carriageway along the 80-km stretch, the project, subsequently executed as a two-way road with paved shoulders has not received the desired attention despite the downgrade, Mr. Ramachandiran lamented.

On its part, the district administration, with the intent of tapping the fuller economic potential in the district, is learnt to have reminded the NHAI of its responsibility to maintain the existing road.

The GIS-based master plan for Nagapattinam Local Planning Authority focuses on developing the town with a robust economy by utilising its tourism, agriculture, and fishing potential.

The master plan identifies tourism as an important source of income for the locals in Nagapattinam. The important tourist sites in Nagapattinam LPA are located in Nagore, Velankanni, and Sikkal. District diagnostic study reveals that the total tourist population in Nagapattinam LPA during the year 2017 was 1.12 crore. The tourist inflow in Nagapattinam LPA constitutes 3.22 % of the total tourist arrivals in Tamil Nadu. The number of domestic and foreign arrivals in the LPA accounts for 3.25 % and 1.37 % of the total domestic and foreign tourists in Tamil Nadu respectively. The tourist arrivals here are seasonal and largely depend on the festivities of the religious centres.

With a large number of religious sites, tourism in the LPA could be developed through proper infrastructure and amenities, representatives of travel agencies emphasise.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau had called for a Request for Proposal for preparation of a Detailed Project Report to establish an agro-industrial corridor in the Cauvery Delta.

The State Government, according to officials, is keen on getting agri-business such as warehouses with retail outlets, rice mills, coir industries and oil grinding mills established along the proposed Tiruchi-Nagapattinam Agro-Industrial Corridor.

According to officials, the works on infrastructure development will gather pace in the coming months.