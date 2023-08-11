Research scholars forced to wait as BDU’s Ph.D degrees takes time to be approved

August 11, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - TIRUCHI

Faced with procedural delays, students and teachers say that the award of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees by Bharathidasan University (BDU) is becoming riddled with bureaucracy, hampering professional progress and the founding of an accredited knowledge base.

The issue also took up a major part of the university’s annual Senate meeting, held in July, though little progress has been made, say academicians.

“The degree has become mandatory for recruitment. But in BDU, even registration seems complex,” P. David Livingstone, state president, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association, told The Hindu. “Small mistakes are being pointed out to guides at the last minute. And re-submission penalties range upwards of ₹80,000. People are afraid to speak up, because they fear victimisation.”

While BDU justifies the delays on grounds of quality control, many teachers feel there could be greater clarity on the rules and regulations. “The stress on stringency is welcome, but at the same time, the university should enforce a rule, rather than in retrospective effect. Policy-level changes such as the validity of journals on the UGC-Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) list can hit many candidates mid-way through their work. It is unethical to apply today’s rule on someone who may have started five years ago,” said S. Senthil Kumar, assistant professor, Department of Botany, National College.

Even those aspiring doctoral scholars who have applied for registration with the correct papers, have had to wait for several months to get news of confirmation or rejection.

“I registered my thesis as per BDU rules in December 2022. With no intimation six months later, in June 2023, after I visited the campus to enquire about my application, I was told that a signature was missing on one of the sheets. I corrected that and re-submitted, but had to go back in July to further enquire about the status. Though my proposal has been passed, the official approval will only come in mid-August,” said a part-time research scholar in a private Tiruchi college who requested anonymity.

The scholar has spent close to ₹10,000 on the registration process alone. “As I am employed, the expenses are manageable. But full-time researchers who depend on grants and external funding may find it difficult,” she said.

When contacted, BDU Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said that the varsity received between 900-1,200 Ph.D applications in the last year. “Some applications get rejected either due to technical glitches while uploading documents, or on presentation of ideas. Completed theses go through several stages of scrutiny by other staff before they reach me. We are trying to enforce a high standard of work; the university is not against research scholars,” Mr. Selvam said.

