Research scholar stages dharna

TIRUCHI

A Ph.D scholar caused a flutter by staging a dharna on the premises of Bharathidasan University on Tuesday alleging that he was being forced to do domestic chores by his research guide.

University sources said the scholar was previously working as a research associate for a project awarded by Department of Science and Technology (DST) and his employment was terminated a year back. He had lodged a written complaint with the university subsequently.

A Syndicate Sub-Committee conducted enquiries and decided to request the DST to take a call on the issue. There was no activity for a year due to the pandemic, it is learnt.

After the research scholar staged a dharna on Tuesday, the university issued a letter to him stating that he had been reinstated as an associate for the DST project with the acceptance of the guide, sources said.