ADVERTISEMENT

Research scholar at NIT dies while swimming

February 13, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 37-year-old Ph.D research scholar at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, fell unconscious while swimming in a pool on the institute premises and died. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. Police gave the name of the deceased as Babu Thomas, who was pursuing Ph.D in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the institute. He was a native of Ernakulam in Kerala.

Police sources said Babu Thomas was swimming in the pool when he suddenly became unconscious. Those nearby rescued and rushed him to the Government Hospital, Thuvakudi, where he was declared dead by the doctor who examined him, said the police. The body was sent for autopsy. Thuvakudi police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US