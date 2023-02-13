HamberMenu
Research scholar at NIT dies while swimming

February 13, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 37-year-old Ph.D research scholar at National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, fell unconscious while swimming in a pool on the institute premises and died. The incident occurred on Sunday evening. Police gave the name of the deceased as Babu Thomas, who was pursuing Ph.D in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the institute. He was a native of Ernakulam in Kerala.

Police sources said Babu Thomas was swimming in the pool when he suddenly became unconscious. Those nearby rescued and rushed him to the Government Hospital, Thuvakudi, where he was declared dead by the doctor who examined him, said the police. The body was sent for autopsy. Thuvakudi police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

