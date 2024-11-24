The Department of Library and Information Science of the Bharathidasan University organised a workshop and an online quiz for college students as part of the National Library Week 2024 celebrations.

The workshop discussed methods of accessing and utilising research data for research scholars and faculty members. The workshop detailed various national and international research databases besides highlighting their applications, outcomes, and the methods for students to upload their data to global platforms fostering worldwide collaborations.

Inaugurating the workshop, Vice-Chancellor A. Selvam said research must be conducted with complete involvement and a commitment to quality, enabling researchers to independently carry out meaningful studies. He advised students to create research outputs whether articles or data in their original narrative style besides encouraging researchers to generate their own data through independent efforts.

K. Elavazhagan, Librarian and Chief Knowledge Officer, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, spoke about the critical research data sources such as the World Bank, the Reserve Bank of India, and other economic research repositories and how students and researchers could effectively use the research databases available at the Indian Institute of Management.

N. Sundar, Librarian, Thiagarajar College of Preceptors, Madurai, made a presentation an open science, open research and open data resources explaining how researchers and educators can access and upload their research data. He provided step-by-step guidance for effectively sharing and managing research options.

S. Srinivasaragavan, Senior Professor and Chair, Department of Library and Information Science, Bharathidasan University, in his introductory address, highlighted the relevance of research data towards enhancing research productivity. A session on using artificial intelligence in research and academic writing delivered by experts provided insights into leveraging AI tools effectively.

Bharathidasan University Registrar Kalidasan gave away certificates to students and faculty who participated in the workshop, a press release said.