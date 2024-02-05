ADVERTISEMENT

Research institutes propel self-sufficiency and global competitiveness, says Tamilisai

February 05, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan distributing certificate to a student at National Institute of Puducherry in Karaikal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Technology is a double-edged sword that will help humans if taken through the right process and in the right direction, according to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Hub, Mechanical Engineering Research Utility, and refurbished Sigma Conference Hall at the National Institute of Puducherry, Karaikal (NITPY) on Monday, Ms. Tamilisai said the allocation of funds for technology and education had increased in the past 10 years.

The Union government has allotted nearly 44,094 crore for Higher Education, which is 8% more than last year. Research institutions like NITs have propelled our country towards self-sufficiency and increased global competitiveness. The country remains powerful in the world because of its demographic dividend, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the STI Hub was constructed as part of the project for the socio-economic empowerment of the SC community of the Union Territory of Puducherry through technology-assisted fish farming, fish processing, and value addition.

The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science For Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED) Division of the Union government at a cost of ₹ 99.98 lakh.

The institute also signed several MoUs with various higher educational institutions for collaboration in academics and research.

A. Kulothungan, Collector, Karaikal, and Usha Natesan, Director (in-charge), NITPY, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US