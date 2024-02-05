GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Research institutes propel self-sufficiency and global competitiveness, says Tamilisai

February 05, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan distributing certificate to a student at National Institute of Puducherry in Karaikal on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan distributing certificate to a student at National Institute of Puducherry in Karaikal on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Technology is a double-edged sword that will help humans if taken through the right process and in the right direction, according to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Hub, Mechanical Engineering Research Utility, and refurbished Sigma Conference Hall at the National Institute of Puducherry, Karaikal (NITPY) on Monday, Ms. Tamilisai said the allocation of funds for technology and education had increased in the past 10 years.

The Union government has allotted nearly 44,094 crore for Higher Education, which is 8% more than last year. Research institutions like NITs have propelled our country towards self-sufficiency and increased global competitiveness. The country remains powerful in the world because of its demographic dividend, she said.

According to a press release, the STI Hub was constructed as part of the project for the socio-economic empowerment of the SC community of the Union Territory of Puducherry through technology-assisted fish farming, fish processing, and value addition.

The project was funded by the Department of Science and Technology - Science For Equity Empowerment and Development (SEED) Division of the Union government at a cost of ₹ 99.98 lakh.

The institute also signed several MoUs with various higher educational institutions for collaboration in academics and research.

A. Kulothungan, Collector, Karaikal, and Usha Natesan, Director (in-charge), NITPY, were present.

