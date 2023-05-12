Research and innovation in food sector the need of the hour, says Union Minister

May 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Research and innovation in the food sector are the need of the hour, said Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Delivering the convocation address at National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), formerly known as Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, here on Friday, the Union Minister highlighted various advantageous aspects of the food processing industry and called upon the graduating students to take up research to tap the vast opportunities in the sector. Innovation was the key to success, he said.

Participating in the graduation ceremony as a guest of honour, the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, M. Krishnan, said that the graduates should realise the fact that the curriculum they had followed till now was nothing but a platform for learning.

They should continue to learn more in the field through cooperation and collaboration with other stakeholders in the field of food processing in order to achieve sustainability. Beyond this point, they should adapt to the globalisation needs and ensure that their innovation/products have wide acceptance across the world and reach the last person in the society, Mr. Krishnan said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairperson, the Board of Governors, NIFTEM-T, R.S. Sodhi said the food processing industry was poised to grow to become a ₹75-lakh crore worth industry during the next decade. Stating that just around 12% of the food processing industry was now under the organised sector, he anticipated that it would go up to 33%, accounting for one-third of the industry by the next decade.

Hence, he said, the graduates should make the best use of it by concentrating on the value addition. He also commended the recent achievement of food processing technologists in increasing the shelf life of Indian-origin sweets from less than a week to nearly one-and-a-half months.

The Director (in charge) and Chairperson of the Senate, NIFTEM-T, M. Loganathan and others participated in the ceremony.