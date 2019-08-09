Rescued boy reunited with family

A five-year-old boy, Tharun, rescued along with three other children from a woman at Karur a fortnight ago, was handed over to his family members in Thanjavur on Friday.

The boy was rescued by the Karur District Child Line personnel from a woman named Parameshwari of Vilacheri in Madurai district, at Karur railway station while she was seeking alms along with four children.

The rescued children were later handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee (DCWC), Thanjavur, as the children claimed that they came from Thanjavur. Further, interaction with the children revealed that they were actually residents of Madurai district as one of the child disclosed the name a school located in Madurai.

Subsequently, the DCWC personnel located their father, Kochchadaiyan of Madurai, and informed him that his children were lodged at the Government Children Home, Thanjavur. However, Kochchadiayan said that Tharun was not his child and took back the other three children with him to Madurai.

The DCWC personnel made a call to the public to locate the parents of Tharun. On coming to know that Tharun was under the custody of DCWC in Thanjavur through the media, his family members residing at Pollachi contacted the staff over phone on Thursday. They were directed to appear before the DCWC officials with supporting documents to establish Tharun was their ward. Subsequently, Vasanthi of Pollachi came to the Thanjavur DCWC office on Friday and produced the documents. The family had been searching for him for the past nine months. When Tharun was brought to the DCWC office from the Home, he ran towards Vasanthi and hugged her. He also identified another lady who had accompanied his mother as his grandmother, Lakshmi.