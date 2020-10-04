Rescue training for commandos

A select group of 25 commandos serving in the Fire and Rescue Services Department in the central region were imparted specialised training recently in rescuing persons trapped in buildings during natural calamities and fire accidents.

A Thoothukudi-based rescue expert, who runs an agency involved in such operations, imparted the specialised training to the fire commandos at the fire service quarters in K.Sathanur here for five days.

The programme was organised on the direction of Director General of Police/Director, Fire and Rescue Services C. Sylendra Babu and under the direct supervision of Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, Central region, Tiruchi, Meenakshi Vijayakumar and Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, Southern region, Madurai, P. Saravanakumar.

The ways to rescue trapped persons speedily and safely from rooftops of one building to another using rope, the ways to move a stretcher with a patient using the rope from the building, techniques to climb the building and come down using a rope among others were all taught to the fire commandos during the hands-on training exercise.

The training began each day with a warm-up exercise for the fire commandos soon at the crack of dawn followed by orientation on the methods of rescue operations in a cluster of buildings and the techniques involved in such missions, said a senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official here.

Necessary paraphernalia such as rope launcher, rope rider and other specialised gadgets, which were in the possession of the rescue expert and the fire and services department were utilised during the course of the specialised rescue training programme which was aimed at further developing the skills of the fire commandos while embarking on such missions during natural calamities and fire accidents, the official said.

The fire commandos had already undergone basic training in building rescue operations, but this programme was a specialised one to further fine tune their skills, the official added.

The fire commandos would, in turn, train their counterparts in nine fire stations across the region.