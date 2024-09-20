Rescue and rehabilitation centre for stray dogs to become functional soon

The rescue and rehabilitation centre for stray dogs being established on Konakkarai Road in the city would soon become functional, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said on Friday.

The facility would act as a safe shelter for accommodating and treating the injured and sick community dogs. It is being set up with the support of an animal welfare organisation.

Mr. Anbazhagan, who inspected the progress of work, said the animal shelter would initially have a capacity to accommodate about 25 dogs. City Health Officer Manivannan and other officials accompanied the Mayor.

Earlier, Mr. Anbazhagan inspected the progress of work on establishing a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur in the city. The STP is being established at an estimated cost of ₹237.87 crore under AMRUT scheme and would have a capacity to treat about 100 million litres of sewage a day. The new facility would treat the sewage using sequencing batch reactor technology and would handle sewage to be pumped from 50 wards in the city. The project is expected to be completed by 2026. Executive Engineer K.S. Balasubramanian and other officials briefed the Mayor on the progress of the work.