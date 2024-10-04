Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for stray dogs opened in Tiruchi

A Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre has been opened at Woraiyur in Tiruchi for injured and sick stray dogs.

Established under the public-private partnership, the centre will function on the Konakarai Road. While the Tiruchi Corporation has provided the land, Blue Cross has built the centre. The Blue Cross will handle the operation and maintenance of the centre which has come up on the premises where an animal birth control (ABC) unit is functioning.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inaugurated the facility. Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, City Health Officer T. Manivannan, and Councillor K. Sureshkumar were present.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the centre was meant to rescue wounded or sick dogs from the streets. They would be released back in the areas from where they were rescued after their recovery.

Mr. Manivannan said that 40 dogs could be given basic treatment at the centre. If the dogs required surgical procedures, they could be admitted to the veterinary hospital.

A press release from the Corporation said a dedicated helpline had been established. The public can call 9894369069 if they see an injured dog on the street. On receiving the information, an ambulance would be sent to rescue the injured animal.

