GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for stray dogs opened in Tiruchi

Published - October 04, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Commissioner V. Saravanan at the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for stray dogs at Woraiyur on Friday.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Commissioner V. Saravanan at the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre for stray dogs at Woraiyur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre has been opened at Woraiyur in Tiruchi for injured and sick stray dogs.

Established under the public-private partnership, the centre will function on the Konakarai Road. While the Tiruchi Corporation has provided the land, Blue Cross has built the centre. The Blue Cross will handle the operation and maintenance of the centre which has come up on the premises where an animal birth control (ABC) unit is functioning.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inaugurated the facility. Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, City Health Officer T. Manivannan, and Councillor K. Sureshkumar were present.

Mr. Anbazhagan said the centre was meant to rescue wounded or sick dogs from the streets. They would be released back in the areas from where they were rescued after their recovery.

Mr. Manivannan said that 40 dogs could be given basic treatment at the centre. If the dogs required surgical procedures, they could be admitted to the veterinary hospital.

A press release from the Corporation said a dedicated helpline had been established. The public can call 9894369069 if they see an injured dog on the street. On receiving the information, an ambulance would be sent to rescue the injured animal.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.