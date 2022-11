November 23, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

: Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of the Tiruchi - Palakkad Town train on November 25 in view of engineering works to be carried out between Tiruppur and Vanjipalaiyam railway stations.

Train No. 16843 Tiruchi - Palakkad Town train scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 1 p.m. on November 25 will be rescheduled to depart late by two hours and 30 minutes at 3.30 p.m., a Southern Railway press release said.