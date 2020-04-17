Tiruchirapalli

Rescheduled semester exams

TIRUCHI

Bharathidasan University has instructed principals of affiliated colleges that the even semester exams will be conducted at the beginning of 2020-21 academic year as and when the colleges reopen, without breaks in between.

Citing a communication from the Higher Education Department, Registrar G. Gopinath said in a press release that, if necessary, the university would conduct exams in two sessions - forenoons and afternoons, and even during the weekend to compensate for the days of lockdown.

Necessary arrangements are being made for publishing the results at the earliest, particularly for final-year students, the release said.

The date of re-opening of the college and the schedule of examination will be announced at a later date, the Registrar said, advising the colleges to visit the university website periodically for updates.

