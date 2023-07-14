Request for library in Tiruchi like Kalaignar Centenary Library would be made, says Minister Poyyamozhi

July 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - TIRUCHI

A plea to set up a library on the lines of the Kalaignar Centenary library in Madurai would be taken up with the Chief Minister, said Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday in Tiruchi.

Distributing certificates to winners of a competition held on World Book Day, he said that he would request the Chief Minister to establish a big library in Tiruchi for the benefit of the people in the delta region like the one coming up in Madurai. He urged the people to visit the Kalaignar Centenary Library at least once in their lifetime.

Mr. Poyyamozhi awarded cash prizes to writers of the five best books published in 2022. He also appreciated the members of the Round Table for setting up a reading space at the library.