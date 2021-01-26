Republic Day celebrations held with scaled-down activities

THANJAVUR

Hoisting of flags, and distribution of medals to police personnel and welfare assistance to eligible persons marked the Republic Day celebrations held at Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday.

While the Collector, M.Govinda Rao hoisted the National Flag at the Police Parade Ground at Thanjavur, the Collector, V.Santha unfurled the tricolour at the Sports Stadium in the District Collectorate complex at Tiruvarur.

Certificates were given to the government servants and police personnel of the respective districts for their exemplary services during the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Collectors also distributed welfare assistance under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Ariyalur

In a function held at the District Sports Complex, Collector D. Rathna hoisted the tricolour flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

She inspected and accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel. Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan accompanied her. Ms. Rathna released pigeons and saloons to mark Republic Day.

She later gave away the Chief Minister medals to 28 policemen for meritorious service. She also presented meritorious certificates to 348 personnel. A. Muthukumarasamy, freedom fighter, was presented with a shawl by a senior revenue official at his house at Melanikuzhi.

Karur

Collector S. Malarvizhi hoisted the national flag at the function held at the Collectorate complex on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Pagalavan, the Collector inspected the parade of Armed Reserve police personnel. The Collector released pigeons and balloons at the function.

As many as 39 police personnel were given the Chief Minister’s medal for the exemplary service. Ms. Malarvizhi also gave away certificates to 44 personnel for their role in containing COVID -19 virus in the district.

Pudukottai

Collector P. Uma Maheswari unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations here and inspected the ceremonial march past by the police personnel.

The Collector presented Chief Minister's medal to 63 police personnel of the district and appreciation certificates to 162 officials of various government departments on the occasion. She inspected the military models made of chart paper by Anandhraj of Namanasamudhram kept on display at the Armed Reserve grounds - the venue of the celebrations.

The Collector later went to the residence of late freedom fighter Sivaprakasam in Pudukottai town and presented a 'Khadi' shawl and prizes to his wife Manimekalai. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Revenue Officer P.V. Saravanan and officials from various government departments participated in the celebrations, an official release said.

Perambalur

Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations held at the Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar MGR sports stadium in Perambalur on Tuesday. The celebrations were held by adhering to the guidelines stipulated by the State government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring personal distancing and wearing masks. The Collector inspected the ceremonial march past of the police personnel.

The Collector gave away appreciation certificates to 74 government officials of various departments and workers for their excellent service rendered in curbing COVID-19 in the district. She also gave away the Chief Minister's medal to 23 police personnel of the district for performing well.

Nagapattinam

Collector Pravin P. Nair honoured employees of District Rural Development Agency, Revenue, Social Welfare and other deparemtns, in recognition of their excellence in service.

Certificates of appreciation were handed over to 187 persons. In all, benefits worth Rs. 84.44 lakh were handed over to 95 persons. Nagapattinam MP S. Selvaraj, MLAs, and senior officials of various departments took part.

Karaikal

Collector Arjun Sharma inspected the guard of honour by the police personnel and honoured freedom fighters.

In his address, the Collector praised the support provided by ONGC, GAIL and other such entities and handed over certificates of appreciation to officials of the organisations.