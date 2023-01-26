HamberMenu
Republic Day celebrated with pomp and pagentary

January 26, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver releasing tri-colour balloon at the Republic Day celebrations held in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver releasing tri-colour balloon at the Republic Day celebrations held in Thanjavur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver hoisted the tri-colour at a colourful ceremony held at the Armed Police Parade Grounds on Thursday.

After accepting the guard of honour presented by the district police contingent, the Collector presented the Chief Ministers’ Medal to 69 personnel belonging to the Tamil Nadu Police and certificates to government officials for their exemplary service. He also distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹50,08,965 to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes implemented by the State government. Later, school children presented cultural programmes.

Grama sabha meeting

Later in the day, Additional Collector N. O. Sukhaputra chaired the grama sabha meeting held at Maangudi village panchayat in Papanasam taluk.

At the celebrations on Tamil University campus, Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan hoisted the tri-colour and distributed cash award of ₹2,000 and a meritorious service certificate each to those who had served in the university for more than 25 years.

At another function, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, S. S. Rajmohan unfurled the National Flag at a ceremony held at the TNSTC (Kumbakonam) headquarters in Kumbakonam.

He also distributed prizes to winners of various competitions organised for the children of the employees as part of the Republic Day celebrations and awarded prizes to 451 employees for their exemplary performance.

At the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology (a Deemed to be a University), Vallam near here, Vice-Chancellor S. Velusamy unfurled the tri-colour and addressed the students.

Tiruvarur

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan hoisted the National Flag at the District Collectorate Sports Complex and distributed ₹2-crore worth of welfare assistance to 705 beneficiaries of various welfare schemes implemented in Tiruvarur district.

She also accepted the guard of honour presented to her by the district police contingent on the occasion.

Later, the Collector took part in the grama sabha meeting held at Velankudi village panchayat in Tiruvarur panchayat union.

