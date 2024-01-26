Republic Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Tiruchi

January 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Pomp and gaiety marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Armed Reserve police ground in Tiruchi on Friday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar unfurled the national flag, besides releasing pigeons and balloons on the occasion. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, he inspected and accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

Mr. Kumar later presented the Chief Minister’s medals to 104 police personnel in recognition of their service. Similarly, 432 officials and staff members of various departments were given meritorious certificates.

He presented shawls to the freedom fighters on the occasion. A total of 30 beneficiaries were given welfare assistance worth ₹33 lakh.

G. Karthikeyan, Inspector-General of Police, Law and Order, Central zone; N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi; Manohar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range; and senior officials participated in the function.

The Collector later participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Pulivalam. He administered a pledge to treat the leprosy patients with honesty, dignity and mercy. He asked the residents to follow clean habits to keep their surroundings clean and neat.

Mayor unfurls Tricolour

Mayor M. Anbazhagan unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day function held at the office of the Tiruchi City Corporation. Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya and senior officials participated.

Mr. Anbazhagan presented service recognition awards to 19 officers and employees of the Corporation for completing 25 years of service.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam unfurled the national flag at the function held at the Bharathidasan University. He distributed certificates to 47 National Service Scheme volunteers for participating in various national events.

On the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, 10 native breed saplings were planted at Adi Dravidar Government Higher Secondary School at Cholamadevi near Tiruverumbur on behalf of TOSS Charitable Trust.

