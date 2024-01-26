GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Tiruchi

Collector presents CM’s medals to 104 police personnel in recognition of their service; 432 officials and staff members of various departments given meritorious certificates and freedom fighters felicitated

January 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the guard of honour at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Armed Reserve ground in Tiruchi on Friday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the guard of honour at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Armed Reserve ground in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Schoolchildren performing at a cultural programme at the Republic Day celebrations in Tiruchi on Friday.

Schoolchildren performing at a cultural programme at the Republic Day celebrations in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Pomp and gaiety marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at the Armed Reserve police ground in Tiruchi on Friday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar unfurled the national flag, besides releasing pigeons and balloons on the occasion. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, he inspected and accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel.

Mr. Kumar later presented the Chief Minister’s medals to 104 police personnel in recognition of their service. Similarly, 432 officials and staff members of various departments were given meritorious certificates.

He presented shawls to the freedom fighters on the occasion. A total of 30 beneficiaries were given welfare assistance worth ₹33 lakh.

G. Karthikeyan, Inspector-General of Police, Law and Order, Central zone; N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi; Manohar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range; and senior officials participated in the function.

The Collector later participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Pulivalam. He administered a pledge to treat the leprosy patients with honesty, dignity and mercy. He asked the residents to follow clean habits to keep their surroundings clean and neat.

Mayor unfurls Tricolour

Mayor M. Anbazhagan unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day function held at the office of the Tiruchi City Corporation. Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya and senior officials participated.

Mr. Anbazhagan presented service recognition awards to 19 officers and employees of the Corporation for completing 25 years of service.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam unfurled the national flag at the function held at the Bharathidasan University. He distributed certificates to 47 National Service Scheme volunteers for participating in various national events.

On the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, 10 native breed saplings were planted at Adi Dravidar Government Higher Secondary School at Cholamadevi near Tiruverumbur on behalf of TOSS Charitable Trust.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.