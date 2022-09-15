Repository of trees to be thrown open to students first

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of educational institutions will have the privilege of taking the first look at Viruksha Vanam, a repository of trees set up on Thanjavur - Tiruchi National Highway at Thirumalaisamudhram near here, before it is thrown open to the public

Disclosing this to reporters at the upcoming garden set up on 6.5 acres of government poromboke land opposite to Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a deemed to be University, at Thirumalaisamudhram on Thursday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that a total of 216 trees of various species had been planted and reared at the repository.

The growth of the saplings was encouraging and a farm pond had been dug at the site. A drip irrigation network to be installed to ensure uninterrupted watering of the trees throughout the year.

In order to add charm to the garden, it had been decided to raise and manage a chicken and rabbit farm at the site apart from rearing punganur cattle, the smallest cattle breed. A small mushroom cultivation hut had also been added to enhance attraction.

Creating a theatre to screen videos/films on the need to protect greenery and a vegetable garden would also be added to make the Viruksha Vanam a holistic recreational spot, the Collector added.