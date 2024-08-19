Reported move to merge panchayats with Tiruchi Corporation flayed

Over hundreds of villagers from various village panchayats, including Punganur, Madakudi, and Somarasampettai, staged a protest at the Collectorate, opposing the reported move to merge their panchayats with the Tiruchi Corporation. The protesters contended that many among them depended on jobs provided under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and they could not avail the scheme if their villages were merged with the Corporation. Besides, they would also have to shell out higher property, water and other levies, they said and urged the government to withdraw the plan.

