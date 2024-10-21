Replace sugar with jaggery in the Pongal gift hamper and distribute dole through DBT, association urges govt.

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Protection Association has appealed to the State government to replace the sugar in the “Pongal Gift Hamper 2025” with jaggery.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the association secretary pointed out that while disposing of a writ petition filed by the association seeking a direction to the State government to replace sugar with jaggery and credit the “dole of ₹1,000” as Pongal gift to the eligible ration cardholders in their bank accounts, filed in January this year, the Madras High Court Bench, Madurai, rejected the plea as the association had approached the court at the eleventh hour.

However, the court directed the State government to take appropriate action before January 2025 regarding the direct benefit transfer of cash dole in the interest of the public in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the court order, association secretary Sundara Vimalanathan exhorted the government to distribute the cash dole portion (₹1,000) of the “Pongal Gift Hamper 2025” directly to the eligible ration cardholders through their bank accounts as suggested by the Madras High Court Bench, Madurai.

He sought to replace sugar with jaggery manufactured by the sugarcane farmers of Tamil Nadu as this would help stabilise their financial status. Similarly, he sought to credit the cost of sugarcanes purchased for distribution with other “Pongal Gift Hamper” items into the bank accounts of the respective farmers from whom the canes were purchased as this would help weed out the “middlemen” issues.

The association welcomed the State government’s decision to procure the ‘dhotis’ and ‘saris’ for the gift hamper scheme from the weavers of Tamil Nadu only and the allocation of ₹100 crore for the procurement of ‘dhotis’ and ‘saris’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.