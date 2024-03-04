Repairs to road overbridge on Chennai Bypass Road completed

March 04, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Repairs to the damaged portion of the road over bridge (ROB) on the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near the Ponmalai Railway Station in Tiruchi have been completed.

The ROB is expected to be reopened for traffic by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the next few days after obtaining the clearance from experts and in consultation with the district administration.

The ROB, on one of the two carriageways, was closed for traffic on January 12 after a large bulge was noticed on the “RE blocks of its approach road. Traffic has been diverted on the old ROB on the other carriageway, which had been catering to two-way traffic since then.

The closure of the ROB had turned a major traffic bottleneck on the busy Chennai-Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway section. The NHAI had sought expert opinion from faculty members of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on how best to rectify the damaged ROB and based on their recommendations were carried out. Given the strategic location of the ROB and the heavy volume of traffic on the highway section, the repair works were carried out round-the-clock by the NHAI and its concessionaire.

According to sources, the loose sand and other material from the damage portion of the approach road, including the RE blocks of the approach road, were removed segment-by-segment before the portions were rebuilt. The structure has been strengthened by adopting the soil nailing technique and grouting. Measures have been put in place to prevent water seepage, NHAI sources said.

The expert team from IIT, Madras, conducted an inspection of the site since Sunday. A load test has also been conducted to check the stability of the structure.

According to the sources, the ROB would be reopened for traffic after obtaining the concurrence of the team and the NHAI experts, beside the district administration.

