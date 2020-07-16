Repair works under way on overbridge

The Tiruchi Corporation has begun repair works on the road overbridge on Salai Road after a portion of the structure was damaged during the heavy rain in the city on Saturday.

The approach road to the road overbridge developed cracks, and gravel underneath the top surface of the road eroded due to the heavy downpour.

The Corporation was contemplating closing the road for heavy traffic when the damage occurred, officials said.

After the erosion, the road overbridge was cordoned off on both sides to prevent vehicles from plying on it.

Meanwhile, the Corporation began temporary repairs on Wednesday.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian inspected the work being undertaken as a temporary measure.

“I have asked for an estimate for construction of a retaining wall and strengthening the bridge by constructing a slope on either side. A professor from the National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi is also being consulted so as a permanent solution can be found,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The bridge will be strengthened soon, he added.

A junior engineer of the civic body, who was in charge of the repair works, said sandbags were being used to strengthen the cracked area and fill up the gap to ensure no further damage in the event of heavy rainfall.

“The District Collector will inspect the works on Thursday, following which a decision on the reconstruction and repair work will be made. For now, we have temporarily fixed it,” he said.