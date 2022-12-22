Repair works under way inside Thousand Pillar Mandapam at Srirangam temple

December 22, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Repair works under way on the floor inside the Thousand Pillar Mandapam at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

  Repair works on the floor inside the Thousand Pillar Mandapam at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam is currently apace.

New stones have been laid on the floor in the south east and south west sides of the ‘Thirumamani Mandapam’ situated inside the Thousand Pillar Mandapam. 

The floor repair works are being carried out by a donor after approval was obtained from the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, said an official adding that the estimate prepared for its execution was around ₹75 lakh.

A team of labourers have been deployed to carry out the repair works in 1,785 square metres and make the surface smooth and even inside the sprawling Thousand Pillar Mandapam. The works are being carried out under the supervision of the temple authorities.

Currently, works have been completed in nearly 1,100 square metres. The remaining portion is expected to be completed by March next year, the official further said.

