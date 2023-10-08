HamberMenu
Repair works on damaged sewage line under way in Tiruchi

October 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Corporation takes up restoration work on breached sewage pumping line at Senthaneerpuram in Tiruchi.

Corporation takes up restoration work on breached sewage pumping line at Senthaneerpuram in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation initiated repair works to stop the discharge of untreated sewage water into the stormwater drain in Senthaneerpuram on Saturday.

Repair works are under way at the drain where the underground sewage has been let out into the drain near the Senthaneerpuram service road. The issue has been persistent for the past few months, and residents and commuters complained about the foul stench emanating from the drain.

Minister for Municipal Administration KN. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and Corporation engineers, inspected the works to repair the damaged portion on Saturday and directed the officials to expedite them.

According to the officials, seepage in the major sewage pumping line, which carries untreated sewage water from the Srirangam area to the pumping station in Khajamalai, has caused the discharge of sewage water into the stormwater drain.

The sewage generated in various parts of the city is collected in the sewage pumping stations in the respective areas. This is then pumped to the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panchapur for treatment.

“The civic body has pumped out the sewage water and has installed a new pipe since the old one has to be removed owing to damage. The new pipeline will be tested for leaks, and supply will be restored within a day,” said a senior Corporation official.

