Repair work on damaged sewer line under way in Tiruchi

April 10, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Repair works are under way at Gandhi Road near Srirangam in Tiruchi where a section of the road was damaged due to a sewage pipeline burst.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the incident was reported on Wednesday morning after the pipe burst and a section of the road near the bridge collapsed, leaving a crater of about six to eight feet deep due to high pressure.

The Corporation engineers inspected the work to repair the damaged portion and directed the workers to expedite them. “The sewage water is being pumped out, and the damaged pipeline will be repaired. The work will go on round the clock and completed within a day. Road reconstruction will be completed soon,” said a senior official.

The damaged road resulted in traffic snarls, and vehicles were diverted to another route. Residents and commuters complained about the foul stench emanating from the overflow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.